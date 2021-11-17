Midlothian, IL Author Publishes WW II Novel
November 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Samurai and the Soldier, a new book by Robert Breitenfeld, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Haunting tale of two warrior brothers whose fate it is throughout time to engage each other on opposite sides in battle. This time they meet on the terrible air and sea battlefields of World War II's Pacific theater. Each is an ace pilot-one for the Allies, another for Japan. And each, though full of high regard and affection for his brother, must, nevertheless, lock arms in conflict. Woven throughout this moving and powerful story is a meticulously researched account of the course of the War in the Pacific. The Samurai and the Soldier, a double bull's eye for the lucky reader!
About the Author
Robert Breitenfeld lives a simple life taking care of his elderly father and working full-time in health care. Sometimes during his spare moments he likes to build model kits, and he enjoys his computer. The Samurai and the Soldier is only one of many stories that his friend and he used to tell as children. With this book he explains, in depth, about their two main characters. Breitenfeld touches on their long history together and places them in his favorite time period, World War II.
The Samurai and the Soldier is a 202-page paperback with a retail price of $45.00 (eBook $40.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5518-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-samurai-and-the-soldier/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us