Greenville, TN Teacher of Religion Publishes Devotional
November 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPraising God: A Book of Devotions through the Book of Psalms For Senior Adults and Senior Couples, a new book by Gerry Sensanbaugh, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Praising God is a devotional book customized for senior adults and senior couples. It is author Gerry Sensanbaugh's desire to look at the Psalms after years of experiencing life and living a life with spouses, family, and friends that God has brought into her life.
Each devotional comes from Psalms, her favorite book, because it covers everything life brings to us. Joy and praises, sorrow and tears, sin and repentance, fear and doubts, love, grace, and mercy. Whatever her need for the day, she can find the answers in Psalms.
The devotionals are short and to the point. It is her desire that you spend this time alone or with your spouse and then discuss your thoughts and feelings. This will then lead you to your personal time with God alone in Bible study and prayer.
May God bless you.
About the Author
Gerry Sensanbaugh grew up in Texas with her mother and older brother. Her mother was a living example of what a Christian looked like. Through her love for the Lord, Sensanbaugh's brother, herself, and others were always foremost in her life. When Sensanbaugh was twelve years old, she made a public profession of faith and began assisting teaching in a primary Sunday school class. She has been teaching/leading classes of all ages since that time in Sunday school, Discipleship Training, home Bible studies, nursing homes, and Bible conferences. She believes teaching is the gift God has given her because she loves telling others what she has learned from God's Holy word. At one time, she went through some struggles, but God would not let her go. He had a plan, purpose, and His will for her life.
When she completely surrendered to Him, He began to place her back into teaching/leading, and she has taught senior adults for the past thirty years. She loves them because she is one of them. She loves the open discussions, sharing of information, and loving God's Holy Word. His love letter drives her to study harder and pray more for His voice.
Praising God is a 190-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4467-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at or our online https://dorrancepressroom.com/praising-god/ bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/praising-god/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us