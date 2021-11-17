Tarpon Springs, FL Author Publishes Memoir
November 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Girl Named Debby: A Memoir, a new book by D.C. Bresinski, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Told from the very start of her life that she was a "good for nothing" girl, destined to become a go-go dancer, Debby was determined to prove everyone wrong. In A Girl Named Debby: A Memoir, D.C. Bresinksi details the major turning points of her life, that turned her from what could have been a heartbreaking path to a life of love and compassion.
A Girl Named Debby: A Memoir is a 206-page hardback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7280-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-girl-named-debby/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-girl-named-debby-a-memoir/
