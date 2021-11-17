Montrose, CO Author Publishes Memoir
November 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBuilding a Bow Hunter, a new book by Eric Whitaker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Some people don't discover a passion for something until later in life. Building a Bow Hunter: One Coloradan's Journey is a story told from the perspective of a regular, everyday blue-collar guy who found this passion in his thirties. It's about finding yourself and your purpose during the pursuit of happiness and amidst struggle and complications of learning new things. It's about finding balance between reality and obsession. Perhaps readers will be motivated to seek out what captivates them and follow their passion. Here's hoping those people can live out their destiny.
About the Author
Eric Whitaker has been a welder and fabricator by trade for sixteen years. He has an amazing supportive wife, two daughters, and a baby boy. He is interested in the supernatural, spiritual, multidimensional, and existential mysteries of life. Whitaker is also a soldier in the Colorado Army National Guard.
Building a Bow Hunter is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3854-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/building-a-bow-hunter/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/building-a-bow-hunter/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
