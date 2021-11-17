Wichita Falls, TX Author Publishes Memoir
November 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMay Tears, a new book by Deneice Keck, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
May Tears chronicles the lives of young sisters as they are removed from their father's care and placed in an orphanage for a number of traumatizing years. It follows the difficulties they face and the joys until they reach the ages to strike out on their own, mend their family, and determine their own futures.
About the Author
Deneice Keck is a first-time writer and feels this work is an opportunity to do something good for her mother. Deneice is a mother of two sons and a stepmother to two other sons. She has ten grandchildren. Keck has been a community director for more than thirty years. She has always enjoyed telling stories.
May Tears is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1395-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/may-tears/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/may-tears/
