New York Women's Leadership Speaker & Author Publishes Inspirational Book for Women
November 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHappiness is Your Responsibility: Peggy's Playbook of Motivational Moments, a new book by Peggy Sullivan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Full of humor, warmth, and straight-up truths, "Happiness is Your Responsibility" takes you through a whirlwind of emotions through storytelling and visual design. Everyone wants to be happy, but for some reason, our happiness has become tied to worldly achievements and successes rather than the other way round. "Happiness is Your Responsibility" is here to tell you that happiness is an inside job. When you take responsibility for your own happiness, it will improve the quality of your life in a monumental way.
"My goal was not to write a book on happiness, but to teach myself about the art and science of happiness. The more I learned, the more I realized what a powerful tool it is! Not only does it actively encourage growth - but it also adds pleasure to everyday, mundane happenings in your life."
You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you'll find yourself grabbing some post-it's and a highlighter to jot down all the practical and straightforward ways that you can stretch, strengthen and flex your happiness muscle.
All of the author's proceeds from the book sales will benefit the women's nonprofit organization, SheCAN!, in which Sullivan is the founder. The organization will use this round of funding to build programming around the book's theme, "How to Flex and Maintain Your Happiness Muscle," through what Sullivan calls The Happiness Tripod, a combination of professional development, personal development, and health and wellness.
About the Author
Peggy Sullivan is a women's leadership speaker, mindset expert, and founder of the nonprofit organization, SheCAN!. Peggy is a strong advocate of empowering women to succeed through supporting each other. She has won numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Woman in Leadership Award from New York State. She has presented and consulted worldwide for organizations such as Bank of America, Blue Cross BlueShield, Ingram Micro, and WomanUp Conferences. She has also been featured in Forbes Women.
You can connect with Peggy on LinkedIn and Instagram:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/peggyasullivan https://www.instagram.com/peggysullivanspeaker/
You can purchase the book on the Dorrance bookstore: https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/happiness-is-your-responsibility-peggys-playbook-of-motivational-moments/.
Happiness is Your Responsibility: Peggy's Playbook of Motivational Moments is a 152-page hardcover with a retail price of $29.99 (eBook $24.99). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7133-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/happiness-is-your-responsibility-peggys-playbook-of-motivational-moments/
