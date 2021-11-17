Doral, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
November 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLearning the Colors: 3 Stories, a new book by Rachelle V. Batroni, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Learning the Colors: 3 Stories is designed to help young kids learn about the primary colors while being entertained with funny stories that trigger the young entertainers to think, question, and participate. Rapi is a special and bizarre parrot that is sure to make young children laugh with his obsession with the color red. Bibi is fascinated by the color blue and encounters a dilemma. Yoki is a pretty smart boy, but for some reason he needs help with the color yellow.
Teachers and parents of young children will profit from using this book as an education tool and as a special bonding time.
About the Author
Rachelle V. Batroni has been a preschool teacher for over 15 years. While working with small children, she has noticed sometimes it is difficult to keep their attention during story time. Finding short stories that they can relate to and learn from, are not easy to find. As a result, she was inspired and motivated to write short, funny, and educational stories.
Learning the Colors: 3 Stories is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3159-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/learning-the-colors/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/learning-the-colors-3-stories/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us