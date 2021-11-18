Ohio Valley Author Publishes Children's Book
November 18, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Body is Mine, a new book by Margaret McCamick, has been released by RoseDog Books.
My Body is Mine was written for the purpose of helping children recognize inappropriate adult behavior and how to report it with the goal of stopping or preventing it. The ultimate hope is its story will simply help children who are involved in improper or abusive situations. It is concisely written with captivating graphics, which are sure to capture children's attention.
About the Author
Margaret "Maggy" McCamick (1984–2020), author. Ms. McCamick was an avid reader, writer, athlete, and, most importantly, loving mother. She graduated from The Ohio State University in 2013 with a degree in biology and worked as an R&D chemist as well as other jobs throughout college and her adult life. She studied and spoke French and Japanese and enjoyed running, SCUBA diving, canoeing, nature hikes, traveling, and combat sports (competing in the West Virginia Toughman competition twice). She also enjoyed singing, dancing, and performing in her high school and Ohio State University theatre productions as well as small or "extra" roles in many movie productions. Ms. McCamick wrote this book as helping children was a topic very close to her heart. She is missed by many.
My Body is Mine is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4461-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-body-is-mine/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/my-body-is-mine/
Contact Information
Contact Us
