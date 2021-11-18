New Bern, NC Author Publishes Fiction Novel
November 18, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Ghost, a new book by K. Raymond Rush, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A hardened assassin, looking for a fresh start and searching for something more. A beautiful cop who trusts God to lead her through life. The two worlds violently collide in this action-packed novel centered on salvation and restoration through God. Can they both, and their friends and families, not only survive, but find their true purpose and place in life as designed by God?
About the Author
As a Chief Warrant Officer in the U.S. Army, K. Raymond Rush spent twenty years in places like Vietnam, Thailand, Somalia and numerous locations around the world. To relieve fear and frustration participants of war vent to colleagues whenever the adrenaline flows or they are drunk, high or longing for home. Mr. Rush has a good memory and an imagination to turn hearsay and experiences into a great adventure story.
The Ghost is a 250-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4173-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-ghost/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-ghost/
