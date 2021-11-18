Kenosha, WI Author Publishes Book on Sex and Relationships
November 18, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYou Can't Make This $h#t Up!, a new book by Sandy von Ellm, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Most of us are/were in healthy, loving relationships but because of work schedules, kids, and responsibilities, we are not always in the mood to do "It." Honesty is not always the best policy, as we do not want to hurt our partners' feelings, so as a result we sometimes create "excuses."
You can't make this $h#t Up!: How to Avoid Having SEX When He's in The Mood and You're Not is a coffee table book including funny and exaggerated illustrations. This book is designed to make you laugh and, of course, provide new excuses to provide to your significant other when you just are not in the mood.
About the Author
Sandra "Sandy" von Ellm was born and raised in Montreal, Quebec. Born to German parents and living in a French culture, she learned French and German at an early age. A proud wife and mother of two, Sandy currently lives in Wisconsin and works in the pharmaceutical industry. She has a degree in Political Science and History from McGill University, an MBA from the University of Western Ontario, and a second MBA with focus in healthcare from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management. Sandy loves shopping and currently has a collection of over 400 shoes, with no end in sight of her slowing down. She is working on fulfilling items on her bucket list, which currently includes dragging her loving husband to ballroom dance lessons. Her friends and family describe her as the "Energizer Bunny," always on the go and never stopping.
When Sandy is not working or taking her children to sports and school events, she enjoys traveling, cooking, reading, shopping, and laughing until her face hurts with family and friends. Through this book, Sandy is sharing her belief that laughter is the best medicine and hopes you will receive a hefty dose of laughter within these pages.
You Can't Make This $h#t Up! is a 58-page hardback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2170-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/you-cant-make-this-h-t-up/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/you-cant-make-this-h-t-up/
