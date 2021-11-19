Harvard Medical Professor and Physician Publishes Organization Management Book
November 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrom Clinic to Corner Office – Organization and Management on the Exam Table, a new book by Mitchell T. Rabkin, M.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
At age 35, and with little experience as a manager, Mitch Rabkin became CEO of Boston's Beth Israel Hospital and began an intense process of learning. Over thirty years, he and his team worked to transform Harvard-affiliated BI (now, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center) into a world-class teaching hospital, research institution and regional healthcare network. Enriched by on-the-job study and a successful career's worth of reflection, Dr. Rabkin offers fundamental insights on how organizations are built and function – their "anatomy" and "physiology" – and perspective on the practice of management to provide unique and useful insights for managers, and those with management aspirations, in any organization.
About the Author
A graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Medical School, Dr. Rabkin trained at Massachusetts General Hospital where he practiced internal medicine before moving across town to Beth Israel Hospital as CEO. During three decades guiding the institution, he created an envied environment for both patient care and scholarship, encouraging professional development and personal gratification of staff and employees at all levels. He became renowned as a leader and mentor. In the words of Sandra Fenwick, former CEO of Boston Children's Hospital, "I attribute the accomplishments and joy of my own leadership journey to this remarkable physician CEO." Now retired as Professor of Medicine at Harvard, Dr. Rabkin is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Previously, he had been Chairman of the Association of American Medical Colleges (1996-7), served on the Board of Directors of the Duke University Health System, and later on the New York University School of Medicine Foundation Board of Trustees.
Visit the author online at https://mitchellrabkin.com/.
From Clinic to Corner Office – Organization and Management on the Exam Table is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1406-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/from-clinic-to-corner-office-organization-and-management-on-the-exam-table/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us