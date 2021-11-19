Traveling Author Publishes Paranormal Science Fiction Novel
November 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Devil's Shadow: Ambrose, a new book by William J. Ballé, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ambrose, an immortal priest embodied with the unadulterated power of the divine, battles his wit against the equally powerful underworld for those returning souls. Both sides soon, however, encounter the unsuspected advancements of "science." With the help of his pupil Anna, Ambrose will discover there are more monstrosities who walk the earth than just the demons and vampires he has come to know.
The Devil's Shadow is a fast-paced adventure with complex and philosophical ponderings of what it means to be human, humanity's obsession over power, and love in all its forms. Both readers of science fiction and the paranormal will find their interests aligned in William J. Ballé's unique spin on both genres.
About the Author
William J. Ballé began writing at a very early age. Through classes and writing groups, he is able to add the realms of art and music to his credit.
Now in retirement, Ballé can now focus on his true passions and begin publishing the many works he has accumulated in his lifetime. He is currently traveling by RV with his wife and their Shih Tzu, Miss Molly.
The Devil's Shadow: Ambrose is a 252-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7217-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-devils-shadow/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-devils-shadow-ambrose/
Contact Information
