Mt. Vernon, NY Author Publishes Workplace Commentary
November 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOn The Job: Which One Are You?, a new book by (Msstuff) Rosalyn Morton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ahh, the workplace. Our coworkers become our second families since we are around them all day, but they do have their little quirks and annoyances. You know, the Crybaby, the Know-It-All, and the exhausting Workaholics.
On The Job: Which One Are You? is a humorous collection of these characters and their little quirks. Perhaps after reading this book, you will have a better understanding of your coworkers' different personalities so you can develop productive relationships at your workplace.
About the Author
(Msstuff) Rosalyn Morton was born and raised in New York City. She is the proud mother of a daughter and a son, whom she loves very much. She is a true family person. God has put into her life a Tennessee family, a Hempstead family, a 183rd Street family, the Pulphus family, and her New Jersey family. She loves them all as well.
On The Job: Which One Are You? is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0389-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://https://dorrancepressroom.com/on-the-job/.com/dns/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/on-the-job-which-one-are-you/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us