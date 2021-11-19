Good Green Earth is Showcasing Their Organic Soil Amendment Bokashi Pro-Gro at The Lift & Co. Cannabis Expo 2021
[Toronto, ON] - After taking a year's hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, The Lift & Co. Cannabis Expo has returned, and the team at Good Green Earth is thrilled to be exhibiting at this year's event.
Lift & Co. Expo, Canada's premier cannabis conference and trade show, has surprises in store at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, November 18-21, 2021. Legendary for its high-energy, immersive experience, the highly-anticipated event is raising the bar for this return.
"It's actually incredible how much the cannabis sector has changed in the 18 months since we attended the last event. LPs that launched 2 years ago are really starting to realize the need for new innovations and organic fertilizers," said My Good Green Earth's Founder and CEO, Gary Crowell.
"From our perspective, we've seen a lot of growth as a company over the last year and a half. We've been able to bring our signature Bokashi Pro-Gro into new markets in the US via our distributor Green Planet, and it's now available overseas in The UK and Europe thanks to our UK-based distributor, Easy Grow."
Good Green Earth also offers the following products for retail buyers and commercial applications:
"We're gaining traction with LPs and craft growers that are looking for the real goods and a 100% organic soil amendment. We take simple Canadian wheat bran and inoculate it with beneficial microbes, probiotics, and beneficial fungi. You're also getting B vitamins, minerals, amino acids, organic whole food complex, kelp, and organic beetroot juice. We call it a Kitchen Sink mix."
Anyone interested in learning more about Bokashi Pro-Gro, or any of Good Green Earth's premium products, is invited to stop by Booth 2218.
About My Good Green Earth
My Good Green Earth shares your desire to nurture strong and healthy growth in our gardens and in our communities.
We are passionate about creating products that allow you to make a positive and sustainable choice for growing.
Our mission is to improve the quality of gardening practices through research and innovation. This can only be done by developing products that are natural, organic and free from toxins and pesticides. Gardeners like you deserve the knowledge, tools, and ability to revitalize your soil and maximize your plants' full potential.
About Lift & Co, Cannabis Expo
After a year marked by meaningful conversations, "new normals," and careful planning, we are thrilled to announce that Lift & Co. Expo will be making its return to Toronto – better than ever before.
Featuring hundreds of exhibitors, a band of forward-thinking speakers, and the movers & shakers of the industry, Lift & Co. Expo is the meeting place for cannabis consumers, professionals and media. We're so excited to be back, and we can't wait to grow with you in Toronto this November 18 - 21.
Much of the excitement surrounds the debut of the Lift Psychedelics Business Summit. As attendees explore the mind-expanding world of psychedelics intel and advances, ah-ha moments are assured. The Lift Cannabis Business Conference and Lift & Co. Expo Industry & Consumer Days trade show round out the agenda, including hundreds of up-and-coming exhibitors, industry trailblazers, and dynamic speakers.
