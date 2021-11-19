Horn Lake, MS Author Publishes History Book
November 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBlack Inventors Who Changed History: 1800s-1900s, a new book by Debra D. Rich, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
African American scholar and historian Lerone Bennett Jr. once said, "If our children are to make history, they must first know their own history." Deeply inspired by this sentiment, author Debra Rich set out to chronicle the lives of groundbreaking black inventors who have helped shape the world but who receive little credit or fame. With great talent and an unbreakable spirit, these African Americans overcame prejudice, poverty, violence, and hatred to create inventions we still use today. Finally, their stories must be told.
About the Author
Debra D. Rich is actively involved in her community, acting as a role model for young people through organizations such as Girls Inc., Youth Villages, and the Academy for Youth Empowerment. She is a veteran of the United States Air Force, and is a licensed cosmetologist with over 30 years of experience. Debra has been married for 38 years and has two children, April and Bobby, and two beautiful granddaughters, Khoi and Riyan.
Black Inventors Who Changed History: 1800s-1900s is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4231-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/black-inventors-who-changed-history/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/black-inventors-who-changed-history-1800s-1900s/
