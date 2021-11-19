Pooler, GA Author Publishes Scam Artist Exposé
November 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsScammed in America, a new book by Dorothy Harding, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Each year, scammers make $930 million, and that is only the amount reported. Less than 10 percent of victims report the crime, so in actuality, billions are likely lost. In this eye-opening read, Dorothy Harding shares her experience with a romance scammer. She shares the conversations between herself and the scammer spanning over a years' time and, interspersed within, shares details of red flags and what to watch out for when looking for love online. Harding shares her story to bring awareness to this crime and to hopefully bring some semblance of peace to other victims.
About the Author
Dorothy Harding is currently retired and enjoys spending her time with close friends and loved ones. She is always learning new things and exploring the most beautiful places in America.
Scammed in America is a 240-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7075-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/scammed-in-america/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/scammed-in-america/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us