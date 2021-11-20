Former U.S. Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis Receives the 2021 Henry A. Kissinger Prize
November 20, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsBERLIN-November 19, 2021-The American Academy in Berlin has awarded the 2021 Henry A. Kissinger Prize to General James N. Mattis, former United States Secretary of Defense (2017-2019), Commander of the U.S. Joint Forces Command, and four-star Marine Corps general. The award ceremony took place on the evening of November 18, 2021, at the Deutsches Historisches Museum before an audience of 200 invited guests. Laudations were delivered by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO. Henry Kissinger delivered his remarks by pre-recorded video. The ceremony was generously supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Cerberus Deutschland Beteiligungsberatung GmbH.
Henry A. Kissinger said: "James Mattis is a distinguished combination of military leader and exemplar of political purposefulness. In those roles, he helped shape American strategy and commitment to its alliances-especially the Atlantic Alliance."
James Mattis said: "It is a great honor to be recognized with the Henry A. Kissinger Prize. Our world democracies face challenges unique to our time. The American Academy stands steadfast in its role, fostering the transatlantic dialogue so critical to sustaining the values we hold dear. In keeping with our generation's obligation, I salute the leaders devoted to strengthening trust between two of the world's committed democracies and bringing us closer together. This award energizes all devoted to that common goal."
Ursula von der Leyen said: "Jim Mattis is a soldier whose competence is matched by very few, a scholar who cares deeply about the men and women in uniform, who cares deeply about his friends and, sometimes, even cares about the enemy. He is a man of the three C's: competence, caring, and conviction. There are no better words to characterize this evening's laureate. Dear Jim, thank you for your outstanding service to our transatlantic community. Thank you for your commitment to what the alliance between the United States and Europe can mean to the world."
Jens Stoltenberg said: "Over the years we worked together, I saw Jim's commitment to our Alliance. […] He committed himself and the U.S. completely to NATO and to European security, but he always expected the same level of commitment in return. […] Jim, thank you for being a steadfast ally, a skilled diplomat, a formidable Marine. But most of all, thank you for being my friend."
American Academy in Berlin chair Sandra Peterson said: "I am delighted that General James Mattis has been awarded this year's Henry A. Kissinger Prize, which recognizes a life of service, of unwavering dedication to our highest ideals and of ceaseless efforts to strengthen our alliance; his honesty and courage have been a beacon of hope in a time of political turmoil. I congratulate him as he accepts this honor."
American Academy in Berlin president Daniel Benjamin said: "Jim Mattis is a soldier's soldier-with all the courage, clear-thinking, and decisiveness that description implies. I saw this up-close when we worked together in government, and when he took off the uniform, he demonstrated those same qualities as the civilian leader of the Department of Defense. During a period of political tumult, General Mattis maintained the fundamentals of American security policy: working closely and collaboratively with America's partners and keeping our alliances strong. It is more than fitting that he is receiving the Henry A. Kissinger Prize for his extraordinary record of achievement."
Learn more online about the Henry A. Kissinger Prize (https://www.americanacademy.de/events/henry-a-kissinger-prize/) and the American Academy (https://www.americanacademy.de/about/mission/) in Berlin.
