Memphis, TN Author Publishes Spiritual Short Stories
November 20, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat's in Your Alabaster Box?, a new book by Patricia Franklin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What's in Your Alabaster Box? is a collection of short anecdotes that illustrate ordinary people doing the will of God by helping others in need. Franklin's goal is to encourage others to stop looking the other way when they see people hurting and in need of aid and to realize that even one small act of kindness can make an impact in this world. Franklin has always had a passion for caring for others, but with the guidance of God, she has taken a new path in life and has dedicated herself to helping the homeless population in her city.
About the Author
Patricia Franklin is a retired registered nurse, working her last four years as a hospice care nurse and coordinator. Franklin lives with a degenerative bone disease, because of which she has had to receive a total of 15 surgeries throughout her life. This disease, however, does not stop her from assisting those in need and caring for the ones she loves. She is married to a loving and supportive husband and has three adult children, who have given her the amazing gift of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
What's in Your Alabaster Box? is an 80-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4325-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/whats-in-your-alabaster-box/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
