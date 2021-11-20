Corporate Finance Associates Closes Sale of NH Holdings to Woodlawn Partners
November 20, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsMinneapolis MN – Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide (CFAW) is pleased to announce that its client, NH Holdings of Minneapolis, Minnesota, was acquired by Woodlawn Partners on October 29th, 2021. Woodlawn Partners a private equity firm located in Chicago IL.
NH Holdings was co-founded in 1987 by Jim Dyvig as New Horizon Foods. In 2017 the company acquired another food service management company, Consolidated Management Company, and created a NH Holdings as a holding company for both firms. NH Holdings manages foodservice programs for senior housing, education, treatment centers and county jails.
Mr. Dyvig and his founding partner (since deceased) built the business from one customer site into a network of over 170 customer sites in 15 states.
Mr. Dyvig said, "This is an exciting opportunity for our employees and our customers. Our partnership with Woodlawn will allow us to grow faster and implement world class operational systems for the Company. We picked Woodlawn Partners as our buyer because of their commitment to fostering enlightened company cultures.
The Minneapolis office of CFAW initiated this transaction and was the exclusive investment banker for the seller. CFAW Managing Director & Principal Jeff Wright commented, "We are proud of the value we achieved for the parties in this process. We brought professional transaction experience to help sell NH Holdings to a well-respected private equity firm. Jim is the kind of classic entrepreneur we enjoy working with. He and his team built a great company, and we are pleased to be part of helping him achieve his personal goals and establishing a bright future for NH Holdings."
