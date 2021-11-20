Cocoa, FL Author Publishes Urban Culture Novel
If The Walls Could Talk, a new book by Ciera Frederick, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
If The Walls Could Talk dives deep into the success and betrayal that comes along when one woman involves herself in the culture of Florida's underground.
About the Author
Ciera Frederick was born and raised in Merritt Island, FL and has been a passionate reader of urban literature for many years, which inspired her to begin writing and become a published Author. In May 2016, she graduated with her Bachelor of Science degree in Health Care Administration Management. She worked her career in the medical field for the past 13 years, up until recently when she decided to chase her entrepreneurial dream and open her own braiding studio, NuCreations714 located in Cocoa, FL.
She enjoys watching sports, braiding hair, spending time with family and friends, and making memories with her daughter, who is her motivation and shining star. After all life has thrown at her, she is happy that all her dreams are finally coming through and looks forward to the blessings that God has in store for her future.
If The Walls Could Talk is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7126-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/if-the-walls-could-talk/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/if-the-walls-could-talk/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
