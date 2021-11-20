Trenton, NJ Author Publishes Mystery Romance Novel
November 20, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Story (2021), a new book by J.M., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My Story is a dramatic mysterious romance. It has a little bit of a dynamic and twist to it at every corner. The author wants readers to get lost in this book and just let themselves get away from the mundane situations of everyday life. Let the mind wonder with the main character as she takes you through a journey.
About the Author
A little bit about me: My life has not been easy. I have had my ups and downs. I decided to go after my dreams as of late. This is one of many dreams I want to continue to pursue. This is very big dream come true for me. I have other dreams and aspirations that I am working on as well. I did this to encourage at the same time people to go after what it is they want in life. It will not always be easy, but we can do it if we put our minds to it. It has been a rough couple of years, but if life has taught anything, it is to go for it now. We don't know how long we have, so why not live the life that you have always dreamed of in your mind? Don't let fear hold you back as it once held me back. Sincerely, J.M.
My Story (2021) is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1268-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-story-2021/or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-story-2021/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
