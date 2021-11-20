New Rochelle, NY Doctor & Author Publishes African American Medical History
November 20, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAn African American Philosophy of Medicine: Second Edition, a book by Frederick V. Newsome, MD, MSc, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An African American Philosophy of Medicine: Second Edition examines race, medical knowledge, and history in the United States. The book further addresses meaning and purpose in medicine deriving from the author's life as an African American physician in Harlem, New York and West Africa.
About the Author
Frederick V. Newsome, MD, MSc is an attending physician in medicine at Harlem Hospital Center and on the faculty of Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons of New York. Born and raised in Charleston, West Virginia, he is a graduate of Harvard, West Virginia University School of Medicine, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. He taught for a decade in Nigeria at the University of Jos and served as head of the department of medicine at Usmanu Danfodio University College of Medicine, Sokoto. He is a Fellow of the West African College of Physicians, the Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (UK) and the American College of Physicians. He is a life member of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.
An African American Philosophy of Medicine: Second Edition is a 188-page hardback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1444-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/an-african-american-philosophy-of-medicine-second-edition/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/an-african-american-philosophy-of-medicine-second-edition/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
