The BTC-Alpha trade was attacked by hackers. Person funds are secure.

× Email BTC-Alpha

Vitaliy Bodnar explained, the hackers found "some form of flaw" within the system and carried out a DDoS assault. Person balances are totally secure, we have not misplaced a single cent, however consumer passwords have been compromised. Because of this, the entry to accounts is quickly restricted, "Bodnar stated.He added that the hackers promised to lease the supply code of the buying and selling platform to GitHub. The main reason of the hackers invasion,according to the CEO of the trade, was info leakage. The BTC-Alpha safety crew is investigating this model.In a comment for ForkLog, Vitaly Bodnar clarified that the passwords were stolen in encrypted form, however, the BTC-Alpha team believes that all user passwords need to be changed."We do not store passwords in clear text, none of the team members knows what password the user has," he added.During the investigation, the exchange team established the hackers actions on November 1, were a long time ago. On October 25, hackers have already broken into the computers of several BTC-Alpha employees."The interests, relationships and the level of access in the system of our employees were studied . It was a symbiosis of attacks, starting with phishing attacks, ending with backdoors and complete control over the compromised computers of our team members, "Bodnar explained.At the time of writing, BTC-Alpha is working properly,everything is corrected. Our service takes care of our customers.We have to remind ,that in August, the Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange Bilaxy reported a hack of hot wallets. The company did not disclose the amount of damage.