Togo Sofa, Egg Chair, and The Barcelona Chair are Some of The Manhattan Home Design and Barcelona-Designs Great Black Friday Deals
November 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsAs usual, the last quarter of the year represents a time of great boom for all types of companies due to the proximity of Black Friday and other dates of great commercial activity, such as the holidays. Online stores, of course, are no exception. The prestigious site manhattanhomedesign.com is an example of this. To receive this favorable season, the company has incorporated into its catalog some of the most amazing and best-selling Mid-Century Modern pieces, such as the Togo sofa, the Arco lamp, the Womb chair, the Egg chair, and some other iconic products, such as the Tulip table.
On the other hand, other online stores specialized in modern furniture, such as barcelona-designs.com are taking the chance on the season as well, with some interesting deals. Some famous products, such as the Barcelona chair, the Barcelona daybed, the Shell Chair, and the Wassily chair are part of their impressive catalog, along with other legendary creations, like the Flag Halyard Chair.
Over the last few years, these two stores have led the furniture market of highly renowned designs in the U.S. Being faithful to the design and materials of the original models has caused a remarkable impact in the market, making them even part of one of the top 50 companies with appreciable growth in the country. According to some specialists, they are among the most popular alternatives for customers of these types of products, recognized for emulating with impressive fidelity the most outstanding features of recognized pieces.
A BLACK FRIDAY FULL OF SURPRISES
A Womb chair replica, for example, is at first glance identical to the authentic one, with quality materials, ergonomic, durable, at a price that represents only a fraction of the cost of the original product. Thanks to the sales system of online stores, many users have discovered the advantages of having an affordable piece of this kind, which they can order from the comfort of their homes.
"Our mission continues and will continue to be to take advantage of digital media to ensure that people in America have easy access to these iconic products. They represent an era, a style, and a high standard of quality at a much lower cost than what they would pay in other stores", expressed the Manhattan Home Design's CEO. "We know that Black Friday is a key date for any store, and that's why we want them to visit us every year and discover our deals. We are extremely pleased every time we receive an order for a Togo sofa replica, a black Tulip table, or an Arco floor lamp, because it reminds us of the importance of these designs, what they mean for the people, and what it means to find them in our catalog".
For this Black Friday, both stores are promoting attractive deals. On manhattanhomedesign.com it's 10% off on $999, and barcelona-designs.com is offering 10% off + free shipping in USA. Interested people can visit both portals to get instant access to their catalogs.
For more information, you can also call 646-578-8606 or send an email to customerservice@manhattanhomedesign.com (for Manhattan Home Design) and 646-340-3033 or send an email to customerservice@barcelona-designs.com (for Barcelona Designs).
