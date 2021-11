Hudson, OH Author & Award-Winning Businessman Publishes Book for Entrepreneurs

Weigh the pros and cons to being your own boss and owning your own business.

Create a positive company culture with devoted employees.

Forge alliances with the right people to elevate your business.

Do You Have It?, a new book by Richard A. Starr, LEED AP, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Do you want to be your own boss? Are you ready to follow your dreams? Does your entrepreneurial spirit call to you? In Do You Have IT?, author Richard Starr takes the reader along the winding path to success: the ups, the downs, and everything in-between.This book will help you:So are you ready to find out: Do You Have IT?About the AuthorRichard Starr lives in Ohio with his wife. He currently has four daughters and eleven grandchildren. Richard followed his entrepreneurial spirit, which lead to him owning a successful HVAC company for forty years. He was once elected national chairman of the MSCA and was a winner of the "The Contracting Business Commercial HVAC Contractor of the Year" Award.Do You Have It? is a 168-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (also available in paperback and eBook). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1317-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/do-you-have-it-hardcover/