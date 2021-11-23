Coquille, OR and Former Berkeley, CA Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
November 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment Newsbare, a new book by Julia Vradenburg, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
bare is a poetry collection inspired by the events in one woman's life, a life shared by many women. Vradenburg's poetry lends a voice to words and thoughts that are often muted and go unsaid.
About the Author
Julia Vradenburg lives in the Pacific Northwest with her wife and two dogs. She is a photographer and avid hiker on many of the trails near her home. Vradenburg and her partner have two grown daughters who live nearby.
bare is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4311-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/bare/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/bare/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
