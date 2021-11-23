Evansville, IN Author Publishes Women's Fantasy Novel
November 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHeaven's Island, a new book by LB Mabrey, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Every woman's fantasy come true: men do what they're told and never question anything. Heaven will train women to be dominant and their men to be submissive, to lick dirt of a woman's shoes, wishing to please in every way desired.
Heaven and her friends have a strong bond, each having a passion for justice against men who have abused women and proving women the power to determine the fate of their abusers who have gotten away with their crimes in the eyes of the law. Heaven is as beautiful as her island; men wait on her hand and foot, would die for her. Innocence is a gorgeous model for a large fashion company who has a deep-seated hatred for male abusers. Hope is an intelligent real estate broker, newspaper reporter, and lawyer fighting for women in the justice system. Destiny is a beautiful cosmetic surgeon who keep women looking beautiful and has a passion for castrating men. Together, the friends use their skills, smarts, and looks to destroy the cruel men of the world.
Stay tuned for more from this author coming soon!
About the Author
LB Mabrey is from a small town in Indiana and is a breast cancer survivor. She works with FedEx as a morning sorter. In 2013 she married a wonderful, loving man who believes in her. He is her rock and encourages her to follow her dreams as a dominant, powerful woman.
Heaven's Island is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-813-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/heavens-island/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/heavens-island/
