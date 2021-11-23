Dove Creek, CO Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
November 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Inevitable War: The Godslayer Book 1, a new book by Grant Ayers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As the master of the gold enchantment and the second son of King Ri of the War Clan, the mighty Doentas spends his days fighting, drinking, and training with his friends. His world shatters one day when he learns that his father and brother, Ceart, heir to the throne, have died in battle. Now the rightful king of the War Clan, Doentas must face a challenge to his throne as the other clans take advantage of the inexperienced king. As the clans settle their differences, a new threat arises from the heavens that threatens all of humanity.
The Inevitable War shows how a man, newly bestowed with the burdens of leadership, tackles his fears and takes on incredible obstacles for his family, his friends, and his people.
The Inevitable War: The Godslayer Book 1 is a 212-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1232-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-inevitable-war/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-inevitable-war-the-godslayer-book-1/
