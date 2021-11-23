Marketing Pro Series Expands Small Business Marketing Resources and Online Marketing Courses
November 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsAUSTIN, Texas, November 23, 2021-Marketing Pro Series, an online marketing course and marketing coaching program from Launch Marketing, has announced the ongoing expansion of small business marketing resources designed to educate business owners, entrepreneurs, startup founders and more.
Offering a mix of self-paced online marketing courses and resources, Marketing Pro Series (MPS) provides organizations with strategies and tools to learn marketing fundamentals in weeks and elevate the effectiveness of current marketing efforts. Leveraging marketing playbooks, training exercises and coaching calls, MPS courses provide foundational marketing guidance designed to help organizations implement customized marketing plans and methodologies.
MPS expert small business marketing resources include:
MPS courses focus on B2B marketing topics such as content marketing strategy and planning, brand messaging and positioning and creating buyer personas. All online marketing courses are self-paced and can be optionally paired with one-on-one coaching calls for customized marketing guidance and additional course context. Templates and worksheets are also included and intended to further drive the understanding of course content and provide a hands-on experience for attendees.
Offering additional small business marketing resources that include blogs and eBooks, MPS continues to expand their educational resources to offer insight into specific marketing topics and provide readers tips and tricks for implementation.
"Marketing Pro Series is an immersive, well-rounded marketing learning experience that goes beyond what other online marketing courses provide," Founder and CEO Christa Tuttle said. "Led by senior-level marketing experts, our high-impact courses and corresponding materials empower business owners to take marketing into their own hands to create customized, ready to execute marketing strategies and plans that will deliver unmatched results."
About Marketing Pro Series
Launch Marketing's Marketing Pro Series quickly empowers business owners, founders or their teams to create customized, actionable marketing strategies that generate revenue and awareness-at a fraction of the cost of outsourcing. The program includes a unique combination of on-demand, online courses, practical exercises, templates and one-on-one coaching from senior marketing experts.
About Launch Marketing
Launch Marketing is an Austin-based, B2B marketing firm that provides turnkey services focused on generating leads and driving revenue, including messaging, positioning, plan development, company and product launches, demand generation, and content creation. The team brings a breadth of senior-level expertise with a full-service approach to help clients maximize the impact of marketing for their businesses. Since 2001, Launch Marketing has helped 200+ clients successfully launch companies, enter new markets, introduce new products and generate more qualified leads. It has been recognized as one of Austin Business Journal's Best Places to Work for three years and received numerous awards for client work.
