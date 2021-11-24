Staten Island, NY Author Publishes Poetry
November 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTo Be More Happier, a new book by Andre Thompson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
To Be More Happier is an eclectic collaboration of poetry that includes musical expressions, love, positivity, and enjoyment. Read this book written by audiophile Andre Thompson.
About the Author
Andre Thompson was born on 8/18/1966 in Harlem Hospital and grew up there. He came to Staten Island in 1981 and graduated from Curtis High School in 1984.
Andre likes taking long walks, listening to music, and attending his clubhouse (Venture House Staten Island), where he enjoys meaningful relationships, meaningful work, and great support!
To Be More Happier is an 84-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3187-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
