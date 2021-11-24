Tallahassee, FL Author Publishes Fiction Novel
November 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAdversities, a new book by Katherine Garcia, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
ADVERSITIES follows the story of Baily Johnson, the daughter of Cuban immigrants, as she navigates life in Southern Florida and the hardships and setbacks that seem to constantly befall her. However, Baily refuses to see these troubled times as failures but rather as motivation towards finding success and true love. This is a story of survival and triumph, as told through the eyes of a woman who refuses to give up on her dreams.
About the Author
KATHERINE GARCIA enjoyed a long career in the medical field before becoming a first-time author. Her hope is to encourage people to love openly and often, since life could expire faster than we expect.
Adversities is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1144-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/adversities/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/adversities/
