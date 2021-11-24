Wichita Falls, TX Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
November 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAccept, a new book by W. E. Sinclair, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What if you were just a normal person helping others and a gift was offered? Would you accept this gift or turn it down? If you didn't realize the gift was given, would it be easier to accept?
Accept is the story of that person, the one whom the gift was given without knowing it was even offered, and how it completely changed their life.
About the Author
W. E. Sinclair was born and raised in another country but has spent most of his life in the United States. He spent four years in the US military and traveled halfway around the world. He does not see himself as a writer, but he does have ideas of interests he feel needs to be placed down on paper, and that became his calling to write.
Accept is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3222-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/accept/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/accept/
