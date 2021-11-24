Park Ballston Lake, NY Author Publishes Book of Poems
November 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGrieving, a new book by Sarah Whitbeck, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Honey
You were a sunflower
So bright
So radiant
So pure
Even on cloudy days
People couldn't help but smile when they saw you
You always radiated warmth and happiness
You represented good
A true symbol of positivity
The color yellow in human form
Honey, you are a sunflower
Everytime I see a sunflower I see you
I see your glowing smile
I hear your thick sweet laugh
And for a moment
I am okay
~my sunflower boy~
About the Author
Sarah Whitbeck is originally from Rochester, New York, and studied business at Hudson Valley Community College. She has always loved to read and write and attended multiple writing seminars while growing up. Much inspiration for this book came from one of her favorite authors, Amanda Lovelace.
