Park Ballston Lake, NY Author Publishes Book of Poems

× Email Dorrance Publishing

Grieving, a new book by Sarah Whitbeck, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.HoneyYou were a sunflowerSo brightSo radiantSo pureEven on cloudy daysPeople couldn't help but smile when they saw youYou always radiated warmth and happinessYou represented goodA true symbol of positivityThe color yellow in human formHoney, you are a sunflowerEverytime I see a sunflower I see youI see your glowing smileI hear your thick sweet laughAnd for a momentI am okay~my sunflower boy~Sarah Whitbeck is originally from Rochester, New York, and studied business at Hudson Valley Community College. She has always loved to read and write and attended multiple writing seminars while growing up. Much inspiration for this book came from one of her favorite authors, Amanda Lovelace.Grieving is a 320-page paperback with a retail price of $51.00 (eBook $46.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1349-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/grieving/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/grieving/