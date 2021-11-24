Park Ballston Lake, NY Author Publishes Book of Poems

Grieving, a new book by Sarah Whitbeck, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Honey

You were a sunflower

So bright

So radiant

So pure

Even on cloudy days

People couldn't help but smile when they saw you

You always radiated warmth and happiness

You represented good

A true symbol of positivity

The color yellow in human form

Honey, you are a sunflower

Everytime I see a sunflower I see you

I see your glowing smile

I hear your thick sweet laugh

And for a moment

I am okay

~my sunflower boy~

About the Author
Sarah Whitbeck is originally from Rochester, New York, and studied business at Hudson Valley Community College. She has always loved to read and write and attended multiple writing seminars while growing up. Much inspiration for this book came from one of her favorite authors, Amanda Lovelace.

Grieving is a 320-page paperback with a retail price of $51.00 (eBook $46.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1349-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/grieving/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/grieving/

