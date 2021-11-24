Lakewood, CO Author Publishes Christian Poetry
November 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSunshine of My Soul, a new book by Carolyn Rae Boltz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sunshine of My Soul is a collection of poetry espousing the Christian lifestyle. Perfect for on-the-go inspiration, Carolyn Rae Boltz sketches out the joys, sorrows, and celebrations of a life lived in God's Will.
About the Author
Carolyn Rae Boltz is a mother of five, grandmother of 15, who has her PsyD. She is a practicing Catholic with her background including graduation from Catholic Biblical School.
Sunshine of My Soul is a 124-page hardcover with a retail price of $22.00 The ISBN is 9781638672982. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sunshine-of-my-soul/
Contact Information
Contact Us
