Coconut Grove Arts Festival To "Paint Outside The Lines" With New Elements In 2022
Each year, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival (CGAF) expands its collection of artists to provide people with a broader perspective and endless layers of artistic meaning. Festival organizers theoretically began putting paintbrush to canvas as they started planning the 58th iteration of the festival. They weren't afraid to "Paint Outside the Lines" with the addition of newer elements meant to offer inspiration in a more inclusive and interactive festival that's accepting of all art forms, allowing guests to be in touch with all their senses. "This festival is rated among the top-three outdoor art fairs in the country by Sunshine Artists. Their metric is based on actual art sales and voted by the artists themselves," said Nathan Kurland, CGAF chair.
Coconut Grove will be infused with over 300 jury-selected artists on Presidents' Day weekend 2022. Large-scale art activations spanning across 15 mediums, ranging from classic and contemporary to the unconventional and eccentric, will line the streets of Coconut Grove overlooking Biscayne Bay. "Our devotion to the celebration of art has always been front and center as we bring together the finest artists to showcase their work. All art lovers and collectors are encouraged to take the opportunity to interact with the artists and take home a creation that will not only enhance their home but will forever conjure the memory of their time at our festival in the charming village of Coconut Grove," said CGAF president and CEO, Monty Trainer.
World-renowned artist, David Le Batard, better known as Lebo, has been invited to be the 2022 commemorative poster artist. His ability to pull from a broad spectrum of creative mediums including, murals, paintings and sculptures, makes him the ideal creative choice to convey this all-encompassing experience.
Tickets go on sale online on Black Friday, November 26, 2021. The 2022 sponsors include Bayside Marketplace, Blue Moon, Peroni, LaCroix, NBC6, Telemundo51, MDC – Miami Culinary Institute, The Ritz-Carlton, Hotel Arya, The Mutiny Hotel, Picture Perfect, Miss Merch, Coconut Grove Sailing Club, Refine Health & VitaliTEA. The following new elements will be part of the experience:
• The Stacks – In place of a traditional stage at Peacock Park, the festival has built a six-container-high pyramid serving as a crow's nest for the resident DJ and musical performances. The Stacks double as a giant canvas where muralists will be painting these containers throughout the festival weekend, giving the music a unique and colorful interactive element.
• The Inner Artist – Who doesn't want to tap into their inner Picasso? That's where the Inner Artist experience at Regatta Park will quench their thirst for creative expression. It's where people can create their own art, encounter unique art styles and immerse themselves within the art for that perfect Instagram-able moment.
• The Collectors' Club – If you are serious about art, you need to be part of this club! The Collectors' Club is the oasis within festival grounds, offering complimentary cocktails and bites, an art concierge and private restrooms - all nestled in air-conditioned comfort; access to The Collectors' Club will be limited and available online only.
• Kitchen Combat – Gone are the days of boring cooking demos. Kitchen Combat pits the best chefs and mixologists in the Grove against chefs from other parts of South Florida in what can only be described as "The Grove versus the World!" The combat arena will feature giant LED screens to watch all the head-to-head action in hi-definition. If you're lucky enough to be in the audience, you will be given the task of voting for the winner of each round of combat.
WHEN:
Saturday, February 19 – Monday, February 21, 2022.
WHERE:
The streets of Coconut Grove.
TICKETS:
Admission is $20 per person per day and can be purchased at www.cgaf.com.
ABOUT CGAF:
The Coconut Grove Arts Festival is not just about art; it's also the social event of the year. Over 120,000 attendees from across the region pass through the gates of The Coconut Grove Arts Festival to experience one of the nation's top outdoor, fine-arts festivals that dates to 1963. This iconic South Florida event presents more than 300 internationally recognized artists who were selected during a blind-jury process based solely on artistic merit. The jury panel is comprised of collectors, influencers, and educators in the local arts community. Original pieces are displayed in the following categories: mixed media, painting, photography, digital art, printmaking & drawing, watercolor, ceramics, glass, fiber, jewelry & metalwork, sculpture and wood. It offers culinary experiences and has featured celebrity chefs including Giorgio Rapicavoli, Ralph Pagano, and Allen Susser. The festival has been honored to have some of the world's premier artists officially create the commemorative poster, including Romero Britto, Guy Harvey, Clyde Butcher, Maria Reyes Jones, Jacqueline Roch, Xavier Cortada, Rick Garcia, Lisa Remeny, and Alexander Mijares to name a few.
The festival is operated by the 501(c)(3) Coconut Grove Arts & Historical Association and produced by EngageLive, LLC. Proceeds go towards funding year-round arts programs and scholarships benefitting 20 graduating seniors from local public magnet arts high schools each year. The association also maintains the Coconut Grove Arts Festival Gallery and presents special exhibitions throughout the year at Mayfair in the Grove.
Contact Information
Dina Allende
Clique PR & Marketing
305-205-1058
