La Mesa, CA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
November 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Diesel Nuts", a new book by Benjamin E. Jenkins, has been released by RoseDog Books.
William Williams grew up in racist rural Kentucky. He came to be known as "Diesel Nuts" to the locals. "Diesel" because of his love of diesel engines, and "Nuts" because of his psyche. Diesel wasn't clinically crazy. At least that's what the city doctors told his mother when the boy was young. He was just extremely aloof with a pesky stutter. Diesel got his smokey good looks from his deadbeat dad, but he got his motoring skills from his Uncle Jesse. Shunned and bullied as a kid, Diesel enlisted in the Army immediately after high school. While in the Army, he meets and falls in love with Malane Morrison, a beautiful African American officer. Returning home after the war, Diesel joins the local law enforcement as an Interceptor. In a time when gas prices have skyrocketed beyond the means of most, electric cop cars are no match for the delinquents' souped-up crotch rockets and backyard hotrods-modified to run hot and fast on illegal moonshine. The Interceptors are often the last resort to counter the rising crime.
About the Author
Benjamin E. Jenkins (Ben) was born in rural Lincolnton, North Carolina. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy immediately after high school and later attended the University of Idaho on a NROTC scholarship. After serving more than 24 years of active duty that included multiple deployments and overseas assignments in hostile fire zones, Ben retired from the military. He currently resides in San Diego with his wife and three daughters.
"Diesel Nuts" is an 82-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4490-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
