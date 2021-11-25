International Lawyers Network Shortlisted as Global Network of the Year by "The Lawyer"

Law firm of the year: Central Europe: B2RLaw Jankowski Stroiński Zięba & Partners

Law firm of the year: The Baltics: TGS Baltic

The International Lawyers Network has been shortlisted as Global Network of the Year by "The Lawyer" European Awards 2021. The winners of this category will be announced at The Lawyer European Awards during a virtual broadcast ceremony held on December 1st.The Lawyer European Awards was established as a first-of-its-kind initiative to reward and celebrate excellence across the European legal market. Of the ILN, the judges said, "I admire the self-awareness leading to a governance restructure. Has responded well to the pandemic and its 'success' rates speak for themselves."Executive Director, Lindsay Griffiths said, "We're thrilled to be included among the finalists for The Lawyer's European Awards 2021 Global Network of the Year. The pandemic truly tested our mettle and allowed us to shine a light on our core strength - the relationships among our members."In addition, ILN member firms were also shortlisted in their respective categories:"We are proud to see our firms shortlisted in these categories. It is an honor for our members to be recognized in this way and it is no doubt a testament to the quality of the firms in our Network," said Griffiths.The ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, which operates to create a global platform in the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross-border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. In 2016, 2017, and 2021, the ILN was shortlisted as Global Law Firm Network of the Year, and since 2011 has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network, recently increasing this ranking to be included in the top two percent of law firm networks globally. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability, and depth of expertise.