SPIISEE is Showcasing its Partner Ecosystem Management Solutions at ChannelNEXT West
November 25, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology News[Vancouver, ON] - Many of Canada's most innovative and forward-thinking MSPs, ITSPs, ISVs and VARs will be taking part in this week's ChannelNEXT West event, and the team at SPIISEE is excited to be a part of it. The in-person and on-demand hybrid event will take place on November 25th, 2021 at Furry Creek Golf & Country Club, Vancouver.
"We are thrilled to be sponsoring, and taking part in, ChannelNEXT West. The theme is Meet the leaders of the digital-first economy, and that's exactly what we're looking forward to doing," said SPIISEE's founder, Carl Watene.
"We're also looking forward to talking to people about SPIISEE and how business owners no longer have to invest heavily in Partner Relationship Management solutions including Oracle, Microsoft, and Salesforce. Or trying to Frankenstein a series of third-party applications or software platforms into a single tech stack. We can show them a better path."
SPIISEE has been recognized by Forrester as an early entrant disrupter in the emerging Partner Ecosystem Management (PEM) market. PEM takes Partner Relationship Management (PRM) to the next level by creating an indirect partner program for managed service providers (MSPs) and technology providers.
"The key difference between PEM and PRM is that PRM is built with the vendor's needs in mind, and that causes a lot of friction for MSPs. We have built our solution with MSPs in mind. This means that they no longer need to struggle with a frustrating and incomplete solution that weren't built with them in mind."
The ChannelNEXT event offers a unique opportunity to network, source new solutions, and learn from industry leaders.
Some of the topics that will be covered include:
About ChannelNEXT West
If you are located in Western Canada (especially the Vancouver area), then this is YOUR local in-person channel event. All MSPs, ITSPs, ISVs and VARs are invited to attend for FREE.
Register and make your choice to attend either IN-PERSON or Livestream and the system will automatically notify you of the details. All registrations will also receive the video recordings for on-demand viewing and sharing. You choose how to consume this high-value content.
We will be focusing on helping MSPs navigate and accelerate success as we roll out of the pandemic and into an endemic situation. What are the latest trends and demands of the buyers; how you grow business in a digital-first economy; how to build a stronger tech stack and recurring revenue.
About SPIISEE
SPIISEE is a premier development company formed to design and deploy channel sales enablement web-tools for manufacturers, wholesalers and distribution companies.
Everest Suite by SPIISEE Software is an ecosystem management platform that liberates tech companies from a patchwork of legacy systems. SPIISEE has integrated eight lightweight proprietary software layers that share the same DNA, removing process complexity to simplify workflow.
Our mission is to deliver a solution that eliminates the need to purchase multiple software platforms to digitally transform the way technology companies launch and manage indirect partner programs.
Our leadership team was selected by Carl Watene, CIO & Founder to ensure the skills, networks, industry knowledge and startup experience has made SPIISEE a successful company. The SPIISEE team has over 75 years of combined experience setting up global sales channels and supply chain partner programs. For more information see Why SPIISEE.
