Artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector: Lindera successfully closes financing round of six million euros
November 25, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsLindera – one of the leading deep-tech companies in the field of computer vision – has successfully closed a Series A financing round. The Berlin-based health-tech company is receiving additional growth capital from new investors as well as from its existing shareholders from the Rheingau Founders circle. With its technology, Lindera is democratising the use of high-precision 3D motion tracking in the healthcare sector. Lindera's scientifically tested and validated solution makes it possible to create motion analyses with a smartphone camera, comparable to the gold standard in measurement accuracy (GAITRite).
Karsten Wulf, Co-founder of buw Holding and Shareholder of family office zwei.7, comments on his investment: "Given the demographic developments and ongoing shortage of skilled care professionals, we see enormous potential in digital health and care applications. This is not only about the sustainable improvement of efficiency but also about increasing the quality of patient care. We are convinced that Lindera, with the cutting-edge digital technology it has developed in-house and its scientific excellence, will play an important role in this area while at the same time keep the focus on people." Commenting on the successful financing round, Diana Heinrichs, Founder and CEO of Lindera, says: "Similar to how Amazon has evolved from a pioneer in online book retail to one of the leading tech companies, backed by zwei.7 we are now developing from an AI pioneer in care into a movement specialist along the entire health supply chain."
With its AI-based mobility analysis, Lindera SturzApp, the Berlin-based company is already successfully in use in more than 350 care facilities and therapy centres throughout Germany. Its customer base includes some of the largest German care facility operators. Lindera is also planning to expand internationally via a pilot project in Paris. In addition, long-term cooperations with customers and health insurance companies, as well as deep roots in the care structures, have created the basis for further growth.
In addition to nursing care, Lindera has been deploying its technology in other medical areas for a long time. The company is using patented, self-learning computer vision technology to address inefficiencies in care structures and to standardise billing-relevant movement assessments at the highest level with the goal of increasing the quality of care measurably. As a result, Lindera aims to use its AI-driven medical devices to make lasting changes in other healthcare areas, such as orthopaedics, geriatrics, neurology, and physical rehabilitation. With "LTech" – its own software development kit – Lindera also provides its smart 3D algorithm to developers of other healthcare applications, contributing to the development of apps, for example, in the field of physiotherapy.
Within the care sector, Lindera has now received one of the largest investments in the DACH region to date. The team intends to use the additional capital to establish an objective, patient-centred quality standard in care, grow internationally, and advance the development for admission, treatment, and discharge management in hospitals.
