Brotech Recognized for Innovation at The 2021 OCNI AGM & Supplier Excellence Awards

November 26, 2021 - The entire team at Brotech Precision CNC is incredibly proud to be recognized with the prestigious Innovation Award at the 2021 OCNI AGM & Supplier Excellence Awards.
"We are proud members of The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI). To be recognized by them is truly a special honour. We pride ourselves on offering our clients innovative solutions, and we're taking this award as a sign that we're on the right track," said Jerome Horowitz, President of Brotech Precision CNC Inc.
"There are a lot of other incredible organizations being recognized by the OCNI and we're proud to be mentioned alongside them."
The OCNI Innovation Award recognizes and celebrates innovation in the Canadian nuclear supply chain. Any OCNI full member is eligible for this award. The innovation could be a process, product, service, or technology. The innovation should have been shown to drive growth or achieve a leadership position in the industry, and the nomination should provide evidence of its successful implementation and the results.
Candidates are considered based on the following criteria:
The innovation should also not be more than 3-years-old. But it must have existed long enough to be tested to meet the above criteria.
"The current global energy shortages have led to more countries turning to nuclear power as a reliable, low cost, and clean option. We take pride in supporting this industry and offering our customers solutions to meet this new demand and saying 'Yes, we can'" said Horowitz.
Brotech precision is an industry-leading CNC machining and assembly company with 25 years of experience as a machining partner to Tier 1 and Tier 2 nuclear companies. Their impressive history in the nuclear sector has seen them partner with Bruce Power for the exclusive manufacturing of Shield Plug Assemblies over the six-unit MCR life extension project.
Brotech is also working hard to innovate their own operations to boost efficiency for their clients. They have recently been able to reduce (or eliminate) time spent on a number of wasteful and paper-heavy tasks by leveraging Microsoft Power Automate in innovative ways.
"We don't want our new streamlined processes to be our proprietary secret. We look forward to the chance to meet with any firms in the nuclear sector to explore what we have done, and what we're looking to do in the future."
The OCNI Supplier Excellence Awards are the highest recognition the association can give to its members. Each OCNI member plays an important part in the integrity and success of the program by identifying and nominating deserving candidates for the various awards.
About Brotech Precision CNC Inc.
Brotech has built its reputation by delivering ultra-high precision CNC machining and assembly to life-critical industries. The company is focused on adding value to a small number of strategic long-term partners and helping supply chain managers reduce risk. They also have a special history of saying "Yes we can" after their clients have been disappointed by other partners.
Brotech employs high-tech CNC machines, software, and robotics to achieve its goals and manufactures to AS9100 and CSA299.3. Brotech is also registered in Canada's Controlled Goods Program and licensed for firearms production.
They have a proven history of tackling the most challenging projects in industries such as nuclear/wind, oil & gas, aerospace, defence, and medical.
About ONCI
Formally known as the Organization of CANDU Industries, the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) was incorporated in 1979 by several privately owned Canadian manufacturers and engineering consultants.
Its purpose was to promote companies in the Canadian private sector engaged in the supply of goods and services for CANDU and LWR nuclear power plants in domestic and export markets. In doing so, it provided a focal point for industrial collaboration on matters that are of vital importance to its members.
OCNI is an association of more than 200 leading suppliers of the nuclear industry in Canada and the international marketplace. OCNI member companies employ more than 15,000 highly skilled and specialized people in Canada.
