Richmond, CA Author Publishes Memoir
November 29, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJust Keep Living, a new book by Eddie Leroy Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this memoir, Eddie Leroy Johnson recounts his life as a Black American from the latter 1940s to the early 2000s. Written before our current climate of race and equity, this book was intended to provide a Black man's view on how to live in the United States.
Though Eddie Leroy Johnson experienced change after change that seemed to keep coming back to the idea that White is right and Black is not, his life shows what can be accomplished despite these obstacles. Sharing the experiences and wisdom he learned along the way, Johnson reminds his readers to treasure family and faith.
Most of all, Just Keep Living!
About the Author
Eddie Leroy Johnson is a Black American who now is classified as African American. He has a strong belief in God, in doing unto others as he would like to be treated. Everyone is a child of God (human), and we all share the same wishes and wants.
Just Keep Living is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7077-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/just-keep-living/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
