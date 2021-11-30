Portuguese Author Publishes Book of Life Answers
November 30, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTree of Life: An Oracle, a new book by Luz Compasso, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This is an oracular book, designed to give you the answers to the questions you are asking. Consisting of 2000 paragraphs, numbered 0000 to 1999, Tree of Life was created to allow God (or the supreme forces or energies of the Universe, if you are atheist) to provide you with guidance, answers and support.
With a question in mind, simply choose a paragraph at random by opening the book with closed eyes and pointing to one of the paragraphs. The paragraph chosen will provide you with the answer to your question.
About the Author
Jacinta Maria da Luz Pereira (pen name: Luz Compasso) felt the call of God for her mission at age nine. Since then, she has been a person willing to pursue a dialogue with God and to follow a divine compass in her moves and decisions.
Her first book Rocai as Cordas da Harpa (in English, "Touch the Harp Strings") is a collection of spiritual poems to be sung as Gospels and was published in 2004.
In April 2014, she founded in Dover, Delaware, USA, the Divine Cities Foundation whose aim is to inspire Paradise Builders.
Regarding her oracular books, the SOS: Give me a Compass has been published in 2018 in the USA by Dorrance Publishing Co. It is a translation of the Portuguese original "SOS Bussola" and it is a book of short sentences.
The present book, Tree of Life, is an English translation of the Portuguese "Arvore da Vida."
Tree of Life: An Oracle is a 746-page hardcover with a retail price of $38.00 (eBook $33.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0971-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tree-of-life/
