San Francisco, CA Author Publishes Book about Being a Nurse
November 30, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Day at Work: Love's Labor, a new book by Cathy Moyer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Day at Work: Love's Labor describes the journey of one nurse's day inside a long-term care facility. She not only has the remarkable medical skills needed to treat her patients physically but the tenderness and understanding for those suffering, showing them compassion during the roughest and, too often, final moments of their lives. The tender touch of a hand and a healing soul extends comfort to the aged and abandoned mortals of our world. Author Cathy Moyer beautiful, in some cases humorously, and, in many ways, heartbreakingly captures the life of not only the dedicated and tireless workers but the intimate moments of the residents and their families, and the powerful impact each person in the cycle can have on another.
About the Author
Cathy Moyer has spent most of her adult life in San Francisco, where she raised her three daughters. Living near the ocean provides her opportunities to experience nature, which helps her maintain a bright and hopeful mindset. Before becoming a nurse, Moyer received a degree in literature from San Francisco State University. It was only after her daughters were grown and in school did she pursue nursing as a career. Being a nurse has provided Moyer with a way able to reach out and give herself to her patients and their families, making her life feel gratifying and remarkable to be able to assist those who need it most.
A Day at Work: Love's Labor is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7111-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-day-at-work-loves-labor/
