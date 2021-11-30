Friday Harbor, WA Author Publishes Suspense Novel
November 30, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEvil Angel, a book by RD Larson, has been released by RoseDog Books. Just re-released, Evil Angel stings the heart and warms the tears.
Terri trapped Jack into marriage and fatherhood. She believed he would grow to love her. When he did not, the terrible evilness of Terri's mind took charge. As Jack flees to Aspen for a few days, he thinks he will finally have a life again. When he meets the tender-hearted Hilary, he feels responsive for the first time in a long time. Hilary is still grieving over the accidental death of her fiancé. Meanwhile, back in California, Terri decides she must bring Jack back to her arms in any way that she can. She takes their baby, Lilly, and flies to Colorado to force Jack to return to her and to their marriage.
About the Author
RD Larson first had Evil Angel published in the UK where it was well-received by suspense fans. With rave reviews and a romantic back story, this novel appeals to those who love a suspenseful romance. Larson keeps nothing back in exposing the sins and the joys of the characters as they fight for love, and even for their lives.
Evil Angel is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7950-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/evil-angel/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/evil-angel/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us