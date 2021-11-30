Sparta, NJ Educator and Author Publishes Children's Book
November 30, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAlliterative Animals: A to Z, a new book by Dr. S. V. Gonsalves-Domond, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Alliterative Animals: A to Z is designed for children to enhance their enchantment for the spoken word, build a forward-thinking alliterative vocabulary, infuse a polysyllabic partiality for rhymes, and concurrently augment meaningful knowledge of the animal kingdom.
About the Author
Dr. S. V. Gonsalves-Domond is a full-time academician and educator. She has also been a mental health consultant for Head Start programs for over two decades and has provided direct interventions to special needs children and their families, successfully authoring Head Start Grants to underserved communities. Dr. Gonsalves-Domond is a published author, poet, conference presenter, book reviewer, and workshop leader. She enjoys reading, singing, listening to music, museum-visiting, traveling, and the theater. Dr. Gonsalves-Domond shares her home with her family's rescue dog Viking.
Alliterative Animals: A to Z is a 58-page hardback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4190-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/alliterative-animals/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/alliterative-animals-a-to-z/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us