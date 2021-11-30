Molded Precision Components Named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures for 2021
November 30, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News[Barrie, ON] — The entire team at Molded Precision Components (MPC) is proud and excited to announce that they have been recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures for 2021.
"This is such an incredible honour to be recognized by Waterstone Human Capital as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures 2021. I firmly believe that we can invest in all the technology in the world, but we are nothing without our people," said David Yeaman, President and Owner of MPC.
This recognition caps off a watershed year for MPC. Over the past 12 months, they have achieved such milestones as:
"We are committed to creating a great culture today, while attracting the right people to maintain this culture for years to come. We demonstrate that through our founding of Tabacon Adventures, our investment in youth internship programs, scholarships, co-op positions and strong relationships with Georgian College" said Jeanette N. Smigielski, Culture Development Manager. MPC.
"MPC is committed to creating jobs in this community and being an amazing career path for youth, visible minorities, and newcomers as part of our commitment to diversity."
MPC has seen rapid expansion over the last year, with new facilities, new capabilities and new people. Through that growth, they have stayed mindful of the company culture that has continued to be embedded along the way. This was key in the 2021 recognition of MPC by Waterstone.
"At Waterstone we believe corporate culture drives performance and that it's your organization's greatest asset," says Marty Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired™ program.
"Each of the 2021 award recipients puts culture at the centre of everything they do, and demonstrates a commitment to culture as a competitive advantage. They set an excellent example of how crafting and sustaining a high performance culture can drive incredible
growth and performance."
About Molded Precision Components (MPC)
As part of the MPC family of Companies, Molded Precision Components and sister operation MediCA Healthcare deploy Industry 4.0 technologies to deliver precision engineering and contract manufacturing excellence to both automotive and healthcare sectors.
Established in 2006, the business is focused on medium to high-volume component manufacturing for the most challenging of applications and operates to quality standard ISO 9001:2015. In addition to GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certification, Molded Precision Components is ISO/TS 16949 certified for Automotive clients. Likewise, MediCA Healthcare operates under the QA protocols necessary for ISO 13485 for medical device components (certification expected in Q1 2022).
The MPC Family of Companies inspires sustainable advancement, consistently bettering ourselves, our activities, our community & our environment, delivering excellence for our valued manufacturing partners.
About Waterstone Human Capital:
At Waterstone Human Capital, we inspire organizations to build high performance cultures. We're a human capital management consulting firm specializing in retained executive search, cultural measurement and assessment, and leadership training and development. We have successfully helped hundreds of entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations across North America recruit, measure and train for fit.
Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and Canada's Most Admired™ CEO programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs, for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage.
For more information please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com
