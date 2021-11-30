Parachute, CO Author Publishes Book of Poetry
November 30, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBroken Soul, a new book by Stella Marie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Broken Soul is a collection of personal and heartfelt poetry. Stella Marie shares all of the things she learned about disappointment, heartbreak, and failed relationships in the early stages of her life. She started writing at the age of twelve when her life changed drastically, as her grandparents who had been raising her passed away and she went back to live with her biological parents. She lived in thirty-eight states before she was sixteen. The pages of this book share her story.
About the Author
Stella Marie currently lives in Colorado where she is happily married to the most wonderful man in the world. She dedicates this book to her husband, as his love has healed her. They have seven beautiful children.
Broken Soul is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1363-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/broken-soul/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/broken-soul/
