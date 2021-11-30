Rawlins, WY Author Publishes Poetry & Short Stories
November 30, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDeepest, Darkest Places, a new book by Zacad Jones, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Deepest, Darkest Places you are taken on an adventure, through the flow of poetry and short stories. If you were born in the late 1900s to early 2000s, you can connect with the characters, short stories, and poems. This new style and technique in storytelling makes Deepest, Darkest Places a page-turner.
About the Author
Zacad Jones is your new favorite author, outside the dimensional box and somewhere between your reality, and the reality in which the author resides. Bringing a whole new genre WarmFiction to readers from all walks of life. Enjoy.
Deepest, Darkest Places is a 134-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7283-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/deepest-darkest-places/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us