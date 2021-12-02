North Hollywood, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
December 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDarci's Big Day, a new book by Edwinna Domenech and illustrated by Natalia Z., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Darci is a curious puppy, and he's about to have a very big day. What extraordinary finds will Darci encounter on his adventure?
With its big colorful pictures and simple storyline, this book delivers a fundamental method of developmental thinking and emotional and social learning skills for the early stages of learning and for the beginner reader. This storybook was created in support of the efforts to help put an end to illiteracy everywhere.
About the Author
Edwinna Domenech holds a BA in psychology and is currently based in Los Angeles, California. Her studies also include early childhood education development courses. Edwinna is a mother of three and pets. She enjoys reading to children, reading books in her own time, traveling, and visiting libraries, museums, and aquariums. Edwinna is also interested in voiceovers, music, theatre, and writing fiction books for all ages.
Darci's Big Day is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4191-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/darcis-big-day/
