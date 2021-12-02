Canadian Author & Educator Publishes Memoir
December 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRearview Perspective, a new book by Dr. Vincent Conville, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Orphaned at an early age in his native Jamaica, Dr. Conville looks back on a life beset with obstacles he managed to overcome to become a successful educator.
Rearview Perspective follows his story as he wandered from pillar to post, exploited and abused by family and strangers alike. Through determination, hard work, and a few caring educators, he broke free from the chains of poverty to become a passionate educator who inspired his so-called underprivileged students to appreciate their innate value and ability and to strive to realize their potential. Dedicating himself to a life of service, Dr. Conville hopes his story will serve as an inspiration to others, especially his grandchildren: there is no obstacle that cannot be overcome; where there is a will, there is indeed a way.
About the Author
Dr. Vincent Conville, a retired widower, now lives in Aurora, Ontario where he delights in "schmoozing" with his neighbours as he takes his daily walk. A tireless volunteer, his dedication to uplifting others continues to be his main focus, but he also makes time to talk politics, to tend his garden, and feed the birds that stop by to frolic in the birdbath. Music is still a huge part of his life, and singing in his church choir is one of the great joys of his life. His greatest pleasure, however, comes from his interaction with family: talking to his sister, Vashti, dining in or out with his children and grandchildren, or just spending quality time with them.
Rearview Perspective is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7238-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/rearview-perspective/
